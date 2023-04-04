Town by Town: Panini for a Purpose, Ford EV program, and women’s center anniversary

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Glenn Kittle
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Holyoke, and Amherst.

One local restaurant is helping raise money for a local high school.

In Chicopee, the Hot Table on Memorial Drive is allowing customers to donate 25% of their purchase to the Chicopee High Best Buddies program.

Patrons can stop by the restaurant until 9 p.m. Tuesday night to make a donation.

In Holyoke, Marcotte Ford is now the first dealership in western Mass. to enroll in Ford’s electric vehicle program.

Marcotte Ford is investing over $1 million in new infrastructure to help support this new program, which includes two level 3 chargers, five level 2 chargers, and 11 NEMA outlets in their dealership.

In Amherst, the Center for Women & Community is celebrating 50 years of leadership and advocacy.

The day-long 50th anniversary celebration was held Tuesday at the Old Chapel on the UMass Amherst Campus.

The event featured an interactive exhibit, guest speakers, awards, live performances, and a silent auction.

