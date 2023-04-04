Turning cloudy, breezy and raw Wednesday with a few showers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a surprisingly lovely day across western Mass with some unexpected sunshine leading to unseasonably mild temperatures! Afternoon highs have made it into the 60s across western Mass with some low 60s north and upper 60s to around 70 south. Breezes remain light and high clouds increase this evening.

A stalled front to our north will finally move southward through western Mass late tonight. This plus a developing flow out of the East will usher in cooler air for Wednesday. Temperatures gradually fall into the lower to middle 40s by sunrise with thickening clouds.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a much cooler day and a bit raw with an easterly breeze and overcast skies. Low clouds and fog, patchy drizzle and a few occasional showers will be around. High temperatures look to stay in the 40s to near 50.

A warm front approaches western Mass late Wednesday night bringing an increasing chance for showers. A downpour is possible along with a spot thunderstorm before sunrise Thursday.

A few showers remain possible Thursday morning, otherwise lots of clouds with some breaks of sunshine. Southwesterly breezes increase and temperatures climb, rising to near 70 in the lower valley by the afternoon. The amount of sun we get will determine how warm we end up! A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area by the late afternoon and early evening. The severe threat looks to be farther south at this point, but that could change as we near Thursday.

Turning windy Friday as New England is in between departing low pressure and building high pressure. West-northwesterly breezes may gust to 30-40mph during the day, then ease later Friday night. High pressure will continue to build over the weekend, bringing slightly cooler temperatures, but full sun Saturday. Highs return to near 60 for Easter Sunday with lighter wind and sunshine! Expect some colder nights over the weekend too.

Next week is trending dry and mild for southern New England with only a low risk for a shower Tuesday with a weak front, then possibly another few showers later in the week. Temperatures may get unseasonably warm ahead of that late-week front with 70s possible!

