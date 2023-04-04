White Hut hoping to open second Holyoke location later this year

Yee added that they are hopeful to have the restaurant open by August.
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is official – the famous burger and dog joint known as White Hut is officially opening up a second location in Holyoke.

The Bean Restaurant Group told Western Mass News that the sale of the old Peoples Bank building on Hampden Street in the Paper City officially went through last week, and now that they have bought the location, it is time to get to work.

We caught up with Hospitality Director Nathan Yee, who said that they are excited to bring the White Hut magic to Holyoke.

“We’re starting construction now, so obviously, we have to turn an old bank into a restaurant, so we’re probably looking at a 5 to 6 month construction period,” he told us.

However, Yee added that they are hopeful to have the restaurant open by August.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton superintendent candidate offer revoked after addressing school committee as ‘ladies’
Breckwood Blvd. scene 040323
Two people extricated following accident on Breckwood Blvd. in Springfield
Massachusetts animal welfare officials are looking for new homes for dozens of surrendered...
MSPCA seeking adopters for dozens of surrendered sugar gliders
Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop
Police are looking for a larceny suspect in the Enfield area.
Enfield Police search for larceny suspect

Latest News

Ambulance generic
Gum with ‘levels of pepper’ prompts emergency response at Orange school
There was a destructive scene on the University of Connecticut campus Monday night after the...
Amherst fire chief discusses safety protocols for campuses after UConn arrests
We’re getting the local reactions to Trump’s arraignment, including from a professor at...
Political expert discusses difference in how generations react to Trump indictment
A surprise tractor-trailer checkpoint was set-up in Russell on Tuesday after complaints about...
Russell Police working to curb tractor-trailer speeding along Route 20