White Hut hoping to open second Holyoke location later this year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is official – the famous burger and dog joint known as White Hut is officially opening up a second location in Holyoke.

The Bean Restaurant Group told Western Mass News that the sale of the old Peoples Bank building on Hampden Street in the Paper City officially went through last week, and now that they have bought the location, it is time to get to work.

We caught up with Hospitality Director Nathan Yee, who said that they are excited to bring the White Hut magic to Holyoke.

“We’re starting construction now, so obviously, we have to turn an old bank into a restaurant, so we’re probably looking at a 5 to 6 month construction period,” he told us.

However, Yee added that they are hopeful to have the restaurant open by August.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.