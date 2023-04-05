Ashfield Police seeking breaking and entering suspect
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ashfield Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a subject and car involved in a breaking and entering.
The incident took place on Monday between 12:07 p.m. and 12:17 p.m. on Cape Street in Ashfield.
The subject, a white male, broke into a home through a sliding door.
He was driving a white 1500 Ram lifted crew cab with custom grill, smoked headlights, and cab lights. Police said that there may be a possible logo on the driver’s side windshield.
If you have any information, you have been asked to contact Ashfield Police.
