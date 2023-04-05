Ashfield Police seeking breaking and entering suspect

Ashfield B&E suspect and car 040423
Ashfield B&E suspect and car 040423(Ashfield Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ashfield Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a subject and car involved in a breaking and entering.

The incident took place on Monday between 12:07 p.m. and 12:17 p.m. on Cape Street in Ashfield.

The subject, a white male, broke into a home through a sliding door.

Ashfield B&E suspect and car 040423
Ashfield B&E suspect and car 040423(Ashfield Police Department)

He was driving a white 1500 Ram lifted crew cab with custom grill, smoked headlights, and cab lights. Police said that there may be a possible logo on the driver’s side windshield.

If you have any information, you have been asked to contact Ashfield Police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton superintendent candidate offer revoked after addressing school committee as ‘ladies’
Breckwood Blvd. scene 040323
Two people extricated following accident on Breckwood Blvd. in Springfield
Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop
Massachusetts animal welfare officials are looking for new homes for dozens of surrendered...
MSPCA seeking adopters for dozens of surrendered sugar gliders
Western Mass News stopped by Legends: Video Games, Movies and More, a brand-new store in...
New store in Granby taking people back in time with goods from the 80s, 90s

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Holyoke, and Amherst.
Town by Town: Panini for a Purpose, Ford EV program, and women’s center anniversary
A call is going out to the community for help with food donations.
Indian Orchard food pantry seeking donations amid increased need
An investigation is underway after some gum led to an emergency response at a Franklin County...
Gum with ‘levels of pepper’ prompts emergency response at Orange school
More than a week after the deadly school shooting in Nashville, the Springfield Police...
Getting Answers: impact of body-worn cameras on the Springfield Police Department