Ashfield Police seeking breaking and entering suspect

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ashfield Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a subject and car involved in a breaking and entering.

The incident took place on Monday between 12:07 p.m. and 12:17 p.m. on Cape Street in Ashfield.

The subject, a white male, broke into a home through a sliding door.

Ashfield B&E suspect and car 040423 (Ashfield Police Department)

He was driving a white 1500 Ram lifted crew cab with custom grill, smoked headlights, and cab lights. Police said that there may be a possible logo on the driver’s side windshield.

If you have any information, you have been asked to contact Ashfield Police.

