Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool

A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.(Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities say it’s never a dull day working in Florida.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies found that out firsthand this week.

On Tuesday, Deputy Robert Santiago was called to remove an 8-foot alligator from a family’s swimming pool.

Authorities said a homeowner found the gator trying out their neighbor’s pool that afternoon.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the deputy’s reaction while working the call along with a little humor.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote, “I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking. I’m pretty sure it was ‘Oh, hell no. I didn’t sign up for this!’”

The gator was safely removed from the pool. The sheriff congratulated Santiago and a wildlife trapper, Scott Swartley, for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton superintendent candidate offer revoked after addressing school committee as ‘ladies’
Western Mass News stopped by Legends: Video Games, Movies and More, a brand-new store in...
New store in Granby taking people back in time with goods from the 80s, 90s
Massachusetts animal welfare officials are looking for new homes for dozens of surrendered...
MSPCA seeking adopters for dozens of surrendered sugar gliders
Breckwood Blvd. scene 040323
Two people extricated following accident on Breckwood Blvd. in Springfield

Latest News

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton’s mayor address cancellation of school committee meeting
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 5 at day care center in Brazil
FILE – “Operation Cookie Monster,” the effort by law enforcement agencies in 17 countries,...
Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation
Officials are looking for the public’s help in locating an antelope that got loose from a local...
Officials looking for escaped antelope from Lupa Zoo
UConn champions - WFSB
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game