Easthampton school committee meeting canceled after Zoom capacity issue

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton school committee meeting turned to virtual chaos Tuesday night after hundreds attempted to tune in to the meeting with hopes of speaking out about the decision to revoke an offer for the superintendent job due to what was said in an email. However, the Zoom capacity was maxed out as the start of the meeting, which led the city’s mayor to cancel it.

“Under the regulations, as they currently stand, the meeting should be cancelled and rescheduled,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

A highly anticipated school committee meeting in Easthampton last night ended quickly as hundreds of community members attempted to tune-in to the virtual meeting.

“For now, we are going to figure out how to increase the capacity and reschedule it. Everybody have a good night and we will be doing something very soon,” LaChapelle added.

The meeting came after days of controversary in the city. on March 24, the Easthampton School Committee offered current West Springfield Interim Superintendent Vito Perrone the superintendent’s job, pending a contract negotiation process. Following that meeting, Western Mass News obtained an email that was sent to the school committee chair and executive assistant, where Perrone referred to the two women as ladies. Then, last Thursday, Perrone told us the offer was rescinded because they felt the term was insulting.

“If we went to an event and the emcee would come out and say ‘Ladies and gentlemen,’ what are we all supposed to…get mad because he said ladies? or if he said gentlemen? That’s common sense. This microaggression comment is, I think, a little absurd,” said Shaun James of Easthampton.

A rally was held on Monday night where hundreds of parents and students gathered to show their support for Perrone. Hundreds more, such as James, who has two grandchildren in the school district, were hoping to speak out during the virtual meeting on Tuesday night. He described how things unfolded and what he wants to see done following this incident.

“The mayor couldn’t get in, so then I believe it was the chairperson from the committee, who asked if some people would voluntarily leave so the mayor could get in and someone turned around and said you can’t ask people to leave a public meeting…People were suggesting using the high school auditorium or even the gym which is plenty huge to accommodate what they wanted,” James noted.

