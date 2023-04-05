Easthampton’s mayor addresses cancellation of school committee meeting

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was rescinded Thursday.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It is a story we have been following all week that has gained local and even national attention. A job offer has been rescinded for the next superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools, all over the use of the word “ladies.” Hundreds attempted to tune in to the school committee meeting Tuesday night with hopes to speak out on the decision caused the Zoom capacity to max out and the meeting was cancelled.

“That was intense that was really intense and I don’t know how the city of Easthampton would prepare for that and we need get the business of the city down, especially in this case…Folks clicked the Zoom link and we went up to 300 people. That was the limit,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

LaChapelle spoke with Western Mass News Wednesday following a virtual school committee gone wrong. The only thing on the agenda was the discussion of the district’s superintendent search.

“I’m texting with the school committee, I’m like ‘Hey, this is kind of wild, but we have about 600 people and clearly folks want to talk and what not and there are people watching livestream who cannot talk. What do I do?’” LaChapelle added.

The meeting was held after the job offer went to West Springfield’s interim superintendent Vito Perrone, but then revoked last Thursday. Perrone told us the reason was due an email he sent to the school committee chair and executive assistant, where he addressed the women as ladies, a term they took as an insult. Community members had hoped to speak during the meeting to show their support for Perrone.

“Nobody has a bad thing to say about this man. He cares about the students, cares about the staff,” said Shaun James of Easthampton.

LaChapelle said they are hoping to reschedule the meeting as soon as possible.

“We’re looking at virtual meeting tools that will go way above 300, 600, so we don’t have that problem again. We will test it out, make sure it works, and then post a new agenda,” LaChapelle explained.

Many Easthampton residents are asking questions about why that meeting can’t be held in-person following the chaos that unfolded Tuesday.

“Upstairs, the city council and school committee chambers are about 100, the auditorium at the high school, you’re not talking about 500 people, it’s much less. You want to make sure you have accessible handicap, not just parking spaces, but also seats within the auditorium, mic’ing up the auditorium, making sure we don’t have technical problems…If 600 people showed up at the meeting, we would’ve had to cancel it. I don’t know anywhere in the city we are prepared to do that sizing in person, so we’re feeling the virtual meeting allows people to tune in. If they would like to participate in public speak, they have the option to do that,” LaChapelle said.

Perrone told us that he has now hired a lawyer to represent him and has no further comment at this time.

Meanwhile, an Easthampton school committee meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday and LaChapelle said they will post the agenda for that as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

