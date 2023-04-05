Local police discuss proposed retirement fund for K-9s

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Libby James, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts are underway to get Dakota’s Law passed in Massachusetts. The proposed bill would create a retirement fund for police K-9s.

“This will allow them extra funding. They don’t necessarily need to worry about taking care of that dog that may have saved their life, may be a hero out on the streets when it is time for them to just go home and just be a dog,” said Chicopee Police Officer and K-9 handler Ryan Moran.

Dakota’s Law is a new bill filed in Massachusetts that would help fund retirement expenses for police K-9s and their handlers. This legislation is in honor of the K-9 Dakota, well known for responding to the Boston Marathon bombing and who also inspired a retired K-9 sanctuary in Seekonk that helps K-9s with PTSD. In Chicopee, Western Mass News met with Moran and his K-9, Kane. He told us how paying for things like food and medical bills can be a burden, so this would be a huge help post-service.

“Having this bill funded and maybe increasing some of those services could be vital to some of the handlers or those k9 officers,” Moran explained.

At eight-years-old, K-9 Kane should have two more years of working and after going into his retirement, this new bill will help him with those expenses.

“I’ve been lucky. He has been very healthy, still very active, still wants to work more than anybody I know,” Moran added.

Moran told us police K-9s spend their whole life working under stressful circumstances and these funds would support them in getting the restful retirement they have earned.

“Let him get to his time to just be a dog and kind of enjoy himself,” Moran said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton superintendent candidate offer revoked after addressing school committee as ‘ladies’
Western Mass News stopped by Legends: Video Games, Movies and More, a brand-new store in...
New store in Granby taking people back in time with goods from the 80s, 90s
Massachusetts animal welfare officials are looking for new homes for dozens of surrendered...
MSPCA seeking adopters for dozens of surrendered sugar gliders
Breckwood Blvd. scene 040323
Two people extricated following accident on Breckwood Blvd. in Springfield

Latest News

UConn champions - WFSB
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
First responders from five communities were called to Dexter Park School in Orange Tuesday to...
Parents react after 10 kids are hospitalized for ingesting spicy gum in Orange
File photo of fire engine.
Westfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Brookline Ave.