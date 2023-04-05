Local police discuss proposed retirement fund for K-9s

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts are underway to get Dakota’s Law passed in Massachusetts. The proposed bill would create a retirement fund for police K-9s.

“This will allow them extra funding. They don’t necessarily need to worry about taking care of that dog that may have saved their life, may be a hero out on the streets when it is time for them to just go home and just be a dog,” said Chicopee Police Officer and K-9 handler Ryan Moran.

Dakota’s Law is a new bill filed in Massachusetts that would help fund retirement expenses for police K-9s and their handlers. This legislation is in honor of the K-9 Dakota, well known for responding to the Boston Marathon bombing and who also inspired a retired K-9 sanctuary in Seekonk that helps K-9s with PTSD. In Chicopee, Western Mass News met with Moran and his K-9, Kane. He told us how paying for things like food and medical bills can be a burden, so this would be a huge help post-service.

“Having this bill funded and maybe increasing some of those services could be vital to some of the handlers or those k9 officers,” Moran explained.

At eight-years-old, K-9 Kane should have two more years of working and after going into his retirement, this new bill will help him with those expenses.

“I’ve been lucky. He has been very healthy, still very active, still wants to work more than anybody I know,” Moran added.

Moran told us police K-9s spend their whole life working under stressful circumstances and these funds would support them in getting the restful retirement they have earned.

“Let him get to his time to just be a dog and kind of enjoy himself,” Moran said.

