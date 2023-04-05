Northampton water and sewer rates expected to go up after Coca-Cola plant closure

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after learning water and sewer bills are expected to be going up significantly in Northampton. This move is tied to the impending closure of the Coca-Cola bottling plant in the city.

City officials said that the plant was a large contributor to covering the city’s water and sewer costs, but now with the company’s departure at the end of this year, it looks like residents and businesses in Northampton will have to pick up the tab.

The plant has called the city home for 60 years, but that comes to an end later this year with the facility’s planned closing. Not only is Northampton losing around 300 jobs with the company’s departure, but the city is also losing the 25 percent in water and sewer costs covered by the bottling plant, which will now be picked up by residents.

“I really need to be 100 percent clear about this. The water and sewer base rate increases, that are before the city right now, by the result of Coca-Cola’s decision to shut down Northampton’s bottling operation,” said Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra.

People with 5/8-inch meter pipes could see their annual rate for water will go from $61.16 to $189.80. Sewer bills for the same pipes will also go up to $115.40 annually, giving those users a $244.04 annual increase.

Meanwhile, those with ¾-inch meter pipes will see water rates increase from $91.80 to $285, with new sewer bills set to $144.24 annually. Those customers with those pipes will see a $337.44 annual increase.

Sciarra told Western Mass News that the city will do everything they can to help residents who qualify for income exemptions.

“We are trying to provide every possible option for folks who will be hit the hardest with this increase. Everyone who can please take advantage of these exemptions. This is why we are structuring it this way,” Scarra added.

Sciarra added that they’re trying to work with Coca-Cola to find a buyer for the facility to bring rates back to normal. However, those talks, so far, have been difficult.

“They have not moved to the pasture. I’m looking for potential buyers and I have not worked with us, or the Commonwealth, in terms of allowing that property to be considered by people who may want to buy it,” Sciarra said.

Northampton city councilors will consider approving these new water and sewer rates at their next meeting on April 13.

