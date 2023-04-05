Officials looking for escaped antelope from Lupa Zoo

Officials are looking for the public's help in locating an antelope that got loose from a local...
Officials are looking for the public’s help in locating an antelope that got loose from a local zoo.(Ludlow Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are looking for the public’s help in locating an antelope that got loose from a local zoo.

Ludlow Animal Control said that an Eland Antelope escaped last week from Lupa Zoo and it was last seen near the Red Bridge in Wilbraham.

They noted that the animal not aggressive and is an herbivore. However, they are asking people to not approach the animal as it will run away and can kick from behind if approached.

If anyone sees the animal, you are asked to call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305.

