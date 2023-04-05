Shower chances increase tonight, Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a much cooler day compared to yesterday-by at least 20 degrees! Highs hit 40s to around 50 today with a chilly easterly breeze and overcast skies.

Things start changing late tonight as a front lingering south of Mass starts moving back northward. Clouds linger, but a few showers move through overnight into early Thursday. By sunrise, temperatures will be climbing back into the low 50s with some low clouds, fog, mist, and drizzle.

Once a warm front lifts to our north Thursday morning, a southwesterly breeze develops and we should get some breaks of sun ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures look to rise into the upper 60s to low 70s with some mid 70s possible if we can get enough sun. A cold front will come through in the early to mid afternoon with scattered showers and a thunderstorm, but severe storms are unlikely and should remain to our south.

The rain we get from Thursday will be it for a while as we go into a stretch of dry weather. High pressure builds Friday as low pressure departs and wind increases with some west-northwest gusts to 30-35mph. As high pressure continues to move eastward, wind will get a bit lighter Saturday and more so Sunday. Cold nights over the weekend with lows in the 20s and Saturday will be the coolest day for a while with highs close to normal-low to mid 50s. Highs should get close to 60 in the lower valley on Easter.

Spring Fever Alerts going up for southern New England next week! Temperatures moderate Monday and Tuesday with highs back to the 60s to near 70 with some good sunshine and a healthy breeze. A building ridge will continue to bring in warmer air mid to late week with dry weather likely. We may get our first 80s of the year!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.