Town by Town: Groundbreaking of new Career and Leadership Center, MassDOT snowplow award, career day

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday by the Junior Achievement of Western Mass.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined junior achievement leaders to break ground on their new Career, Leadership & Innovation Center on Main Street in Springfield.

The groundbreaking is the start of a major renovation of Junior Achievement’s current Tower Square location.

The center is due to open in fall of 2023.

5th grade students from Hadley Elementary School received awards for naming a MassDOT snowplow.

Highway Director Patricia Leavenworth greeted the students and presented them with a gift card to congratulate them on their win.

Students also got to take their pictures beside the name they came up with for the plow which they dubbed, “Snow Day, Now Way.”

Quaboag Regional Middle and High School held a career day in Warren.

Western Mass News spoke alongside other professionals about the realities of their jobs.

We told students about the work done behind the scenes to get our newscast on the air!

Students were able to watch a couple of news stories we’ve aired for a better idea of what we do every day.

