Westfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Brookline Ave.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Brookline Avenue Tuesday evening for reports of a kitchen fire.

According to Westfield Fire officials, crews first responding to the scene reported that the fire had heavily extended to the first floor of the home before it was contained to the room of origin.

Crews also said that there was smoke damage throughout the residence.

The family was able to evacuate the home without injury and the American Red Cross is assisting.

