Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police

FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the abduction of Tatiana David.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TRIANGLE, Va. (AP) — A woman who police say was abducted from her New York home has died following a shootout between her alleged kidnapper and police on the side of a northern Virginia highway.

The man who allegedly abducted her was also shot and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Virginia State Police said Thursday that a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee on Wednesday night on southbound Interstate 95 near Springfield. Police in New York had said the Jeep was associated with the abduction of 34-year-old Tatiana David of Ithaca, New York.

Police pulled the Jeep over. A trooper made contact with the driver and returned to his patrol car. As the trooper walked back to the Jeep, the driver sped off, and police pursued.

The Jeep ran off the road about 20 miles (34 kilometers) south of where police initially made contact, as state police say they positioned vehicles around the Jeep to force it to stop.

State Police say the driver began firing shots as troopers approached the Jeep. Troopers returned fire.

Police say David died at the scene while the driver, a 34-year-old man from North Chesterfield, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No police officers were injured.

Police say a firearm was recovered from the Jeep.

Virginia State police did not identify the driver by name in their press release, but said the trooper who first pulled the Jeep over identified the driver as the abduction suspect. Authorities in New York had identified the man as 34-year-old Michael Davis.

The highway’s southbound lanes were closed for several hours.

