Dry and Windy to End the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a little sun from time to time today, which has helped temperatures climb into the 60s across western Mass with a few spots around 70. Temperatures were slow to warm today-even this afternoon-due to a lack of wind.

Scattered showers moving through late this afternoon and evening are light with really no concern for thunder. Showers will be light and should taper off within a few hours.

A cold front moves eastward tonight and wind shifts to the northwest, which will usher in drier, cooler air for Friday and this weekend. Some partial clearing is expected overnight, but we keep a steady breeze, which may be a bit gusty at times. Early morning temperatures should dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A northwesterly flow will strengthen Friday as we are stuck between departing low pressure and building high pressure. Blustery with wind gusts up to 30-40mph at times. In addition to the wind, the air will also be quite dry, which will give us an elevated fire risk. Expect a cool day with seasonable temperatures in the 50s along with a mix of clouds and sun.

High pressure will be moving east over the weekend, giving us dry weather with sunny, seasonable days and clear, cold nights. Overnight lows this weekend fall into the 20s with frost likely, especially Sunday morning. Saturday will be the coolest day with highs in the lower to middle 50s, then temps climb into the upper 50s Sunday with a light breeze.

A lengthy stretch of dry weather is expected with nearly no rain chances at all next week and possibly next weekend. Temperatures will also be on a warming trend with highs getting back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday, 70s Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly around 80 Friday!

