Eastfield Mall officially closes this summer, tenants react

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield mayor’s office confirmed the Eastfield Mall will close its doors for good later this summer.

Mayor Sarno said the developer, Onyx Partners, is working with the city to help the small businesses relocate.

One store owner tells us he was able to grow his business at the Eastfield Mall and now he is saddened by the news of their closure.

“It’s not just about the business, it’s about the people that run the business,” said Michael Mercadante.

The Springfield mayor’s office confirmed the Eastfield Mall will permanently close its doors in July.

Michael Mercadante is the owner of the Midnight Odessey Crystals in the Eastfield Mall. He shared with us his reaction to the news.

“It’s sad this place is closing. You know, this basically started my business here,” said Mercadante. “It’s a shame, you know, a lot of people around here came here as kids, still come here. Covid really put the nail in the coffin with this place.”

The mayor’s office announced on Wednesday the city’s collaborative plans with Onyx Partners to provide half a million dollars in rent assistance.

A statement from the office of Mayor Domenic Sarno reads in part quote:

“Onyx Partners is committed to providing financial relief for the existing businesses as they continue to work with, the city of Springfield and other community partners, including the economic development council of western Massachusetts, in securing new locations to relocate too by providing rent assistance support by forgoing the collection of all rent and utility costs until the mall officially closes. This rent assistance support, which is in excess of $500,000, will allow the small local business tenants to remain open and operational without rent or utilities until the mall closes.”

An effort, Mercadante said he is thankful for.

“They’re helping a lot of the store owners get different spots in different towns or in downtown Springfield,” said Mercadante. “They’re helping with moving costs and everything like that. So, it’s nice.”

The mall will be developed into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub. Details on which tenants are coming to the space are still limited at this time.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also said:

“This is an exciting economic development project, one that will reinvent and enhance the commercial and retail activities and amenities along our Boston Road corridor. This is all about that good four-letter word – JOBS! So, stay tuned for more good news to come.”

But for the tenants the Eastfield Mall is leaving behind, Mercadante told us the road ahead for many is uncertain.

“Most of the stores in here are mom and pop, not many of them are chain stores,” said Mercadante. “So many who are leaving here, they are taking a big risk. They came in with a lot of money and they had great ideas, dreams. Now all of a sudden they have to start all over again.”

Mercadante said he’s looking to move his store to the Holyoke Mall. While we know the Eastfield Mall will permanently close in July, there’s still no word on an exact date.

