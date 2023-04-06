Getting Answers: Easthampton school committee plans for follow-up meeting after cancellation

EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A virtual chaos unfolded on Tuesday night after hundreds attempted to tune into a meeting, to speak out on the decision to revoke an offer for the superintendent’s job. The Easthampton school committee will now meet on Monday to discuss their school superintendent’s search.

Tuesday night’s meeting was cancelled when the Zoom capacity was maxes out. Not the Easthampton school committee will try again on Monday night with a conversation on the district’s next superintendent.

The Easthampton school committee has announced their next meeting is set for Monday April 10th, with the focus all on the district’s next superintendent.

A job offer went to West Springfield’s interim superintendent Vito Perrone but was then revoked last Thursday.

Perrone told Western Mass News the reason was due an email he sent to the school committee chair and executive assistant, where he addressed the women as “ladies,” a term they took as an insult.

This led to a large rally in support of Perrone on Monday.

Community members hoped to speak out during a virtual school committee meeting on Tuesday night, but the Zoom meeting quickly hit capacity with hundreds of people logging in and Mayor Nicole LaChapelle made the decision to cancel and reschedule it. She told us the school committee is exploring ways to avoid that happening again.

“It’s about upping our licenses, finding the right tools, and then working with the committee’s schedule to get it out there,” said Mayor LaChapelle.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of the agenda for the rescheduled Zoom meeting, with the beginning of the document stating:

“During these challenging times, we are committed to bringing transparency and public participation to school committee meetings.”

“After the call to order, members of the public will be allowed to speak out for up to 90 minutes, with each speaker having up to 3 minutes to talk. According to the school committee, they have set up strict rules for participants to follow. All who join the call will remain on mute until the chairperson, Cynthia Kwiecinski, will unmute their microphone which will enable them to be heard.”

The chair will recognize members of the public in order of their use of the Zoom raised hand feature. Members of the school committee cannot respond to any comments made during public speak.

The third item on the agenda: will involve ‘the superintendent candidate discussion and/or potential vote on a candidate to be the next superintendent.’

The fourth item on the agenda: School committee members will ‘conduct a superintendent search discussion and/or potential vote on a candidate to be the next superintendent.’

The meeting will then remain in open session, while ‘the chair contacts the candidate to offer the position subject to negotiations and or discuss the candidate’s response to the offer of employment subject to negotiations.

The meeting will then adjourn.

We did reach out to the two other candidates who were in the running to be the next Easthampton superintendent for further comment today but have not yet heard back. We also reached out to Vito Perrone to see if he had any additional comments following this new agenda being announced but have not received a response yet.

