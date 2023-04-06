Getting Answers: Greenfield mayor’s proposal on police staffing shortages

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner opened up about police staffing and her newly proposed budget.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Earlier this week, Greenfield Mayor Wedegartner said her newly proposed $61-million-dollar city budget reflects what she is calling a “extremely challenging revenue generating time.”

Mayor Wedegartner answered questions on several topics impacting the city, including police staffing shortages.

She said 24-hour police coverage stopped following a $425,000 budget cut.

Now, the city is working with the Franklin County sheriff’s department to restore around the clock police coverage.

Mayor Wedegartner said two of the four new police hires have already started, thanks in part to a $300,000 federal grant.

“Going forward, it will be dependent on the city council fully funding the police budget,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “That’s very important for people to understand. This is not a forever situation. But we thank the sheriff’s department and also the mass state police for giving us a hand.”

Mayor Wedegartner also talked about her newly proposed budget which would be a six and a half percent increase from last year’s.

The budget, which will be voted on in the coming months, would cut the school committee’s budget by $1.5 million dollars. But the mayor said education remains one of the city’s top priorities.

“The school budget is our top priority if you are only looking at money.  It’s more than 37% of our budget,” said Mayor Wedegartner.

She also told us school enrollment is down significantly, which impacts the amount of state funding they receive.

For more from the mayor’s conversation with Dave Madsen, including what the new budget could mean for taxpayers, tune in to “Getting Answers” on Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.

