Getting Answers: redevelopment plans for the Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about what’s next for the Eastfield Mall property after it closes this summer in Springfield.

“They are going to demolish the mall and rebuild. I’m excited about it,” said Springfield Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan.

Redevelopment plans are in full swing for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield as it will officially close its doors in July of this year. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the developer, Onyx Partners Limited out of Boston, said they will provide assistance to the small businesses currently inside the mall during the transition period as the property is transformed. The Western Mass. Economic Development Council is also helping those small businesses with their relocation process.

“We’re just now in an accelerated track finding a new location, providing them services to get everyone settled, and really making sure that we’re elevating and helping retain ensuring that technical assistance is infused, so that once folks are settled into a new place, that their business continues to thrive,” said Xioara Delobato, vice president and chief of staff with the Western Mass. Economic Development Council.

According to Onyx Partners Limited, they hope to turn the current Eastfield Mall site into “a state of the art central mixed-use commercial and retail hub.” Western Mass News is getting answers on what that actually means from Sarno.

“This is reinventing the mall. Onyx Company is well noted for doing this across the country, especially the northeast area, and it’s a mixed-use type thing, so you’ll have some of a housing component, retail, and business and the big thing, when you look at the blueprint plan, there’s an area for 45,000 square feet, which means a major retailer is coming,” Sarno said.

As far as what that major retailer will be, Sarno is remaining tight lipped as the developer is expected to announce it in the near future. Meanwhile, Govan is hoping for it to be a Target store.

“I think something like that. I would imagine some big-ticket items. Walmart, I think, needs some competition,” Govan said.

Sarno shared this message for the community. “The mall is still open, so please patronize the businesses of the Eastfield Mall, so whatever they make is going to help them with transition,” he added.

We did reach out to the developer for comment on Thursday, but have not yet heard back.

