Holyoke murder suspect added to state’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man wanted for a December 2022 murder in Holyoke has been added to the Mass. State Police ‘Most Wanted’ list.

The department announced that Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores, 21, of Springfield was added to the list on Thursday. He is wanted in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Luis Ramos of Chicopee in the area of Pine and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke on December 7, 2022.

State Police said that on that date, Holyoke Police responded to the intersection for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two unoccupied vehicles that had appeared to be in a crash and several shell casings. While officers searched the area, they found Ramos laying in a nearby backyard with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators reportedly found that Pabon Flores was in one of the vehicles and allegedly shot more than 10 rounds at the victim, who was traveling in the other vehicle.

Last week, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that a “statewide alert” had also been issued for Pabon Flores. A spokesperson for the office noted that the public should “exercise caution as the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.”

Pabon Flores is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and a tattoo on his left forearm that read “As I Walk Through the Valley” and “Oleanni” on the left ear. State Police noted that he has also used aliases including Evdyele Flores and Abdyle Pabon.

The D.A’s office believes that he may be in the Springfield or Holyoke area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or the D.A.’s office at (413) 505-5993.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police, State Police assigned to the D.A.’s office, and the D.A.’s murder unit.

