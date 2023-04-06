Honorary chair named for 2023 City of Bright Nights Ball

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, Western New England University President Dr. Robert Johnson was officially named the honorary chair for the upcoming 2023 City of Bright Nights Ball.

The announcement was made at the Blake Law Center on the university’s campus.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and MGM Springfield President Chris Kelly were also in attendance.

“It is an exciting time for the city of Springfield, it is an exciting time for Western New England University. The stars have aligned and as we enter into our second century as Western New England, this is a great opportunity for all of us to come together for a better community,” Johnson explained.

The 2023 City of Bright Nights Ball is set for November 11 at MGM Springfield.

