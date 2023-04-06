Officials: West Springfield Police conducts narcotics stop, suspect flees

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday night, West Springfield Police conducted a traffic stop from an ongoing investigation on Daggett Drive.

According to Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, officers made a traffic stop related to a narcotics investigation near Daggett Drive, but the male suspect did not stop.

Officials said the suspect crashed into some cars parked at the new Wood and Tap Grille. The suspect then fled the scene on foot where officers were able to apprehend him quickly.

No injuries reported to any bystanders, suspect or officers.

The West Springfield Police Department booked the suspect on multiple charges, the incident is still under investigation.

