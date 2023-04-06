ShotSpotter activated, 2 gunshot victims found on Fort Pleasant Avenue

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to Fort Pleasant Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation on Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 5:50 p.m., officers found two adult male gunshot victims at the scene.

Officials confirmed the victims were transported to Baystate Hospital with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

