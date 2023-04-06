Support grows for new Springfield courthouse amid mold at current facility

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is key support for a new courthouse in Springfield, replacing the Roderick Ireland Courthouse where toxic mold continues to concern people and the Massachusetts Trial Court is just a couple of months away from their deadline to complete a feasibility study, which would decide if a new building is necessary.

Testimony during a legislative budget hearing now gives a glimpse of what that decision might be.

“We have told them that as the client, our position is we’d like to see a new courthouse in Hampden County, in Springfield,” said Massachusetts Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Locke.

Locke’s remarks were exciting to many during a recent budget hearing held by the Joint Committee on Ways and Means on Tuesday. He, along with another representative of the Trial Court, Administrator Thomas Ambrosino, showed their support for the public wanting a new courthouse to replace the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

“It’s a substantial cost, but this is an important city, the third largest city in the Commonwealth, and our courthouse ought to make a statement about the importance of this community,” Locke noted.

In August 2021, the courthouse was shut down temporarily after dangerous mold was detected throughout the building. Forced to return after a cleaning, employees sued the trial court over poor working conditions, but a settlement was reached last May that gave the Trial Court until June 1 to complete a feasibility study to decide if they could renovate the current building or if they would need to build a new one. Also underway as part of that settlement is a health survey sent out to current and former courthouse employees to determine if a new building is necessary for the health of those working inside.

“They’re going to gain the knowledge that they’ve been looking for, for the past 15 to 20 years about whether or not the conditions of the building would have had some impact on the health issues that they’ve been having,” said attorney Jeff Morneau.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he is pleased to hear Locke and Ambrosino’s positions on the matter. “Judicial has come around now to see in our eyes that a new courthouse here in Springfield is much needed and well deserved, so that’s music to my ears,” he said.

Sarno continues to show his support for a new location along the Connecticut River in downtown Springfield, north of the Memorial Bridge, which has been proposed by Peter Pan Bus Lines owner Peter Picknelly.

“This would be a state-of-the-art courthouse that could be built within three to four years…It would also come with 700 parking spots, more music to my ears, a housing component, and a little mini-marina,” Sarno added.

Sarno also told us he’s hopeful that if a new courthouse is built, the current location of the courthouse would make for a great property investment opportunity.

“That would be prime economic development property that I’d love to get my hands on for an appropriate project or maybe even ask MGM if they want to expand their footprint,” Sarno said.

Employees have until next friday to complete the health survey. Morneau said they were hopeful they’ll have 30 percent of eligibile people participating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.