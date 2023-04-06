Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop
Officials are looking for the public’s help in locating an antelope that got loose from a local...
Officials looking for escaped antelope from Lupa Zoo
A job offer has been rescinded for the next superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools, all...
Easthampton’s mayor addresses cancellation of school committee meeting
Officials: West Springfield Police conducts traffic stop, suspect flees
Officials: West Springfield Police conducts narcotics stop, suspect flees
Western Mass News stopped by Legends: Video Games, Movies and More, a brand-new store in...
New store in Granby taking people back in time with goods from the 80s, 90s

Latest News

President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers to vote on expelling Democrats in gun protest
Eastfield Mall
Getting Answers: redevelopment plans for the Eastfield Mall
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison