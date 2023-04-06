Town by Town: New England robotics championship, Holyoke City Hall dedication, MassDOT snowplow winner

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, Holyoke and Westfield.

The New England first robotics district championship kicked off in Springfield.

The event took place on the Big E fairgrounds on Thursday.

The best of the best in robotics competed for a chance to be New England champions.

The three-day event will wrap up on Saturday, April 8th.

The Holyoke community honored the date of the city’s incorporation with a proper dedication ceremony.

Lt. Governor Driscoll was in attendance and made a special speech for the occasion.

Holyoke’s City Hall building was never dedicated upon its completion back in 1876.

The event also included a presentation of the flag, live music, and much more at Holyoke City Hall.

The third-grade classroom at Munger Hill Elementary School submitted a winning name in the MassDOT name a snowplow competition in Westfield.

The snowplow will visit the school this afternoon for a celebration.

The winning name is “Luke Snow-Walker.”

Munger Hill is one of 12 schools chosen as the winner of the competition.

