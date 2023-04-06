Town by Town: New England robotics championship, Holyoke City Hall dedication, MassDOT snowplow winner

Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, Holyoke and Westfield.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The New England first robotics district championship kicked off in Springfield.

The event took place on the Big E fairgrounds on Thursday.

The best of the best in robotics competed for a chance to be New England champions.

The three-day event will wrap up on Saturday, April 8th.

The Holyoke community honored the date of the city’s incorporation with a proper dedication ceremony.

Lt. Governor Driscoll was in attendance and made a special speech for the occasion.

Holyoke’s City Hall building was never dedicated upon its completion back in 1876.

The event also included a presentation of the flag, live music, and much more at Holyoke City Hall.

The third-grade classroom at Munger Hill Elementary School submitted a winning name in the MassDOT name a snowplow competition in Westfield.

The snowplow will visit the school this afternoon for a celebration.

The winning name is “Luke Snow-Walker.”

Munger Hill is one of 12 schools chosen as the winner of the competition.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

