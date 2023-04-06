Town by Town: New England robotics championship, Holyoke City Hall dedication, MassDOT snowplow winner
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, Holyoke and Westfield.
The New England first robotics district championship kicked off in Springfield.
The event took place on the Big E fairgrounds on Thursday.
The best of the best in robotics competed for a chance to be New England champions.
The three-day event will wrap up on Saturday, April 8th.
The Holyoke community honored the date of the city’s incorporation with a proper dedication ceremony.
Lt. Governor Driscoll was in attendance and made a special speech for the occasion.
Holyoke’s City Hall building was never dedicated upon its completion back in 1876.
The event also included a presentation of the flag, live music, and much more at Holyoke City Hall.
The third-grade classroom at Munger Hill Elementary School submitted a winning name in the MassDOT name a snowplow competition in Westfield.
The snowplow will visit the school this afternoon for a celebration.
The winning name is “Luke Snow-Walker.”
Munger Hill is one of 12 schools chosen as the winner of the competition.
