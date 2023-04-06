Travelers may see processing delays for new passports and renewals

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re planning to travel outside of the country this summer, getting a passport right now could take weeks longer than you think. According to the State Department, as of March 24, applications are taking 10 to 13 weeks to process. Expedited passports are taking seven to nine weeks and there is another two week delay in getting them shipped back to you.

The reason for the delay is because more people are looking to travel this year. Doreen Coakley Rodrigues’s husband experienced the delay firsthand.

“My husband just went through that ‘cuz we renewed his passport ‘cuz it had expired and we actually put him for expedite and, unfortunately, the expedite fee and all that was paid, but still it was delayed…so with the normal expedition fee and everything paid, you’re supposed to do two to four maximum. It came in eight weeks,” said Coakley Rodrigues, owner of Doreen’s Going Places Travel Services.

Coakley Rodrigues told Western Mass News this isn’t the only hiccup people are facing.

“I’ve had clients that actually got their passports, their names that are on their birth records...they get sent a passport with two names, which is their name, and they get a passport back with one last name, so they go back…They were like ‘Oh, we don’t have an appointment for you,’” Coakley Rodrigues added.

“Like many employers, I think that they’re dealing with some staffing issues over there as well. There’s only so much that they can do and the process can be lengthy,” added AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.

Scheildrop told Western Mass News that it’s unknown how long the backlog can last, which is why you should check your passports expiration, even if you don’t have any plans.

“If you have any inkling that you may be possibly traveling at some point in the next year, I would get that situation sorted out now, even if you have many months before your trip,” Schieldrop noted.

Travel experts said you should get your paperwork in as soon as you can and track the progress of your passport.

“I don’t care. I understand it costs extra money even with, as I explained with my husband, expedited it. You can track it, right, you can follow the yellow brick road. You can see where it’s at. With just a regular passport, it could sit on somebody’s desk,” Coakley Rodrigues

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.