UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police

Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the campus police department.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the campus police department.

On Wednesday, student protestors are calling for the abolition of campus police. They instead want to see more done to support students.

UMass Amherst students called for the abolition of the university’s campus police department.

One of the protesters told Western Mass News they want to seek more community-based policing solutions.

“Taking community like student faculty and staff control over the student affairs budget as a step toward democratizing the university as a whole and taking over the university as a whole,” said Kala, a protestor.

Protestors also claimed that campus police receive a third of the student affairs budget.

They said those funds could be better spent on student housing, or scholarship opportunities for students.

“We need some sort of support system for students,” said Kala. “Transformative justice initiatives towards alternative responses like instead of police response.”

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, UMass campus police said they’ve received recommendations on how to improve. The list includes:

  • Review UMas Police Department’s existing use of discretion policy.
  • Offer de-escalation training to campus officers throughout their careers.
  • Review pedestrian detour plans.
  • Adding body cams.

Campus police said quote,

UMPD is committed to identifying and eliminating bias in policing. For this reason, along with the university’s commitment to an equitable, inclusive campus environment.”

Protesters said this is just the start of their efforts and they plan to attend more meetings and speak out on campus in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton superintendent candidate offer revoked after addressing school committee as ‘ladies’
Western Mass News stopped by Legends: Video Games, Movies and More, a brand-new store in...
New store in Granby taking people back in time with goods from the 80s, 90s
Massachusetts animal welfare officials are looking for new homes for dozens of surrendered...
MSPCA seeking adopters for dozens of surrendered sugar gliders
Breckwood Blvd. scene 040323
Two people extricated following accident on Breckwood Blvd. in Springfield

Latest News

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner opened up about police staffing and her newly proposed...
Getting Answers: Greenfield mayor’s proposal on police staffing shortages
Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Hadley, and Warren.
Town by Town: Groundbreaking of new Career and Leadership Center, MassDOT snowplow award, career day
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
Turning warmer and a little balmy Thursday with some showers and thunder by the afternoon.
Janna's Thursday Forecast