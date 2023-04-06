UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the campus police department.

On Wednesday, student protestors are calling for the abolition of campus police. They instead want to see more done to support students.

UMass Amherst students called for the abolition of the university’s campus police department.

One of the protesters told Western Mass News they want to seek more community-based policing solutions.

“Taking community like student faculty and staff control over the student affairs budget as a step toward democratizing the university as a whole and taking over the university as a whole,” said Kala, a protestor.

Protestors also claimed that campus police receive a third of the student affairs budget.

They said those funds could be better spent on student housing, or scholarship opportunities for students.

“We need some sort of support system for students,” said Kala. “Transformative justice initiatives towards alternative responses like instead of police response.”

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, UMass campus police said they’ve received recommendations on how to improve. The list includes:

Review UMas Police Department’s existing use of discretion policy.

Offer de-escalation training to campus officers throughout their careers.

Review pedestrian detour plans.

Adding body cams.

Campus police said quote,

“UMPD is committed to identifying and eliminating bias in policing. For this reason, along with the university’s commitment to an equitable, inclusive campus environment.”

Protesters said this is just the start of their efforts and they plan to attend more meetings and speak out on campus in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.