Agawam woman among first locally to receive new treatment for geographic atrophy

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An injectable treatment for a chronic eye disease has recently been approved by the FDA.

“It is kind of awful to know that the final destination is losing your eyesight,” said Lillian Morisset.

Morisset an 87-year-old Agawam resident whose eyesight has been deteriorating over the last year.

“The big thing is I’m a big crossword person and I love to read, so when that started to get impacted, I started to get a little nervous,” Morisset added.

She has been diagnosed with geographic atrophy, an age-related chronic condition that causes vision loss, difficulty seeing in low lighting, and trouble with colors. It impacts over a million people nationwide.

“Their ability to see family members, see faces, read, and drive, which really impacts their independence, which is a huge part of quality of life in this age group,” said Dr. Shilpa Gulati with New England Retina Consultants.

Gulati will soon be administering new treatments for this eye disease, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“While there is no cure for this condition, we do now have medication that can be injected into the patients’ eyes that decreases the growth of geographic atrophy,” Gulati said.

Clinical trials found this treatment slowed the rate of growth of this condition by 20-percent. Gulati’s first patient will be Morisset, who will also be the first person to receive the injection in western Massachusetts.

“I’m very hopeful that this is going to be something that will work,” Morisset noted.

“It is really exciting to be able to offer something to patients that have had absolutely no treatment whatsoever before,” Gulati said.

