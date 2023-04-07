Chicopee business busy as customers prepare for Easter weekend

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easter tradition meant long lines Friday at Bernat’s Polish Deli in Chicopee ahead of the holiday weekend.

“We love what we do here and we are really happy to keep those traditions alive and keep those things going where they will come to a local small establishment and have that for their family,” said Gregory Bernat.

Bernat’s Polish Deli in Chicopee was buzzing as customers stop in to pick-up their holiday favorites. Bernat told Western Mass News that they start making their Easter kielbasa two weeks ahead of time.

“Typically, this time of year, kielbasa is the number one seller, babkas, as well the sweet rise. A lot of people buy the miniature ones as well for their Easter baskets to get blessed,” Bernat added.

After making around 1,000 rings of kielbasa on Thursday, they made even more on Friday since Good Friday is their busiest day of the year. For many local families, Bernat’s is part of their easter tradition.

“We always have lamb, lamb cake for easter,” said Darlene Swisz from Chicopee.

Swisz told us she has been coming to Bernat’s for years.

“We prepare, as Polish people, an Easter basket that has traditional Polish food that we take to the churches to have it blessed on Sunday,” Swisz explained.

Helen Curtin drove from Northampton to pick up her Easter order.

“Polish people have a custom of blessing their breakfast foods for the following day…that’s kielbasa, eggs, Polish bread, babkas,” Curtin said.

The long line of customers also means extra traffic this Friday before Easter, so police are called in to help direct traffic. Chicopee Police Officer Ryan Karolides told us that Chicopee Street is a busy area and customers are always thankful for the help.

“Some people try to give me chocolates and stuff, but I always tell them that I don’t need the chocolates, but they are always very nice, very friendly, happy we are here,” Karolides said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.