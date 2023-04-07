Congressman Neal reacts to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - While President Biden has yet to formally announce he’s running for re-election, he will have two democratic competitors. Best-selling author Marianne Williamson launched her campaign last month. Now, a Kennedy launched his bid for the White House, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Congressman Neal was in Springfield and weighed in on the impact of Robert F. Kennedy running for the democratic nomination, he said he’s confident and this won’t stand in the way for President Biden.

The 69-year-old nephew of late president John F. Kennedy filed paperwork with the federal election commission to run for president in 2024.

The democrat is an environmental lawyer and outspoken anti-vaccine activist.

During his visit to the White Street School in Springfield, Congressman Richard Neal shared with us his reaction to the announcement.

“I think everyone who desires to run for public office ought to have that opportunity,” said Congressman Neal. “I’m for Joe Biden. I am committed to President Biden. I’ll be travelling with him this coming week. I think the Biden story has been a pretty good one for America.”

Neal told us he believes President Biden’s re-election efforts are already in the works, even though the president has yet to make any formal announcements.

Neal also said that while we are “ways off” from learning who the Republican nominee will be, he expects President Biden will take home the Democratic nomination, even with Kennedy’s bid.

