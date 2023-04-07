Easter brunch prices on the rise amid higher food costs

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Grocery shopping seems to be more and more expensive these days, with prices on items like eggs and meat continuing to rise. We know it’s hurting some households, but it’s also affecting the restaurant industry, which could lead to you paying more for your Easter brunch this Sunday.

The kitchen was buzzing Friday at The Delaney House in Holyoke as chefs chopped up vegetables and prepared the food for the expected crowd on Sunday. Every year, The Delaney House and Log Cabin host Easter brunch for local families.

“You have two different options. One is a full buffet, more traditional, and Delaney House has been doing brunch a la carte now since the reopening of COVID and it’s been very successful,” said Mick Corduff, executive chef and co-owner of The Log Cabin and Delaney House.

However, although the experience will remain the same for guests, some things may change. Corduff told Western Mass News some ingredients have skyrocketed in prices.

“We’re up over 400 percent on the price of eggs. What was 99 cents a dozen just a few years ago, now closer to [four dollars] and I have roughly 500 dozen eggs back there. That’s just one item of the 70 or so items we have,” Corduff added.

Because of that, he’s had to somewhat adjust his Easter brunch menu and the prices on that menu.

“Brunch was traditionally in the high 30s. Last year, it was the high 40s and this year, it’s in the high $50s,” Corduff explained.

Corduff said people are still coming in, despite the rise in costs, but he’s noticed the reservations don’t book up as quickly as they have in years past and if you don’t feel like cooking this Easter, there are still reservations available at The Delaney House on Sunday.

