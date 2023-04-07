Getting Answers: gaming commission’s ruling on betting on Boston Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after the Massachusetts Gaming Commission denied a request by Draftkings to allow gambling on the 2023 Boston Marathon.

“I move that the commission deny the request to amend the official catalogue of events and wagers to conclude the Boston Marathon as included in the commissioner’s packet and discussion,” said commissioner Eileen O’Brien.

“I vote yes, 4-0,” said Mass. Gaming Commissioner Chair Cathy Judd-Stein.

The Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 17 and according to the organizer of the event, the Boston Athletic Association, they were also against allowing wagers as well. In a statement that was read on their behalf during Thursday’s meeting, it stated, in part:

“...Our focus remains on creating the best event experience for our participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

Boston-based Draftkings was hoping to allow bets on the top 20 professional runners in the men’s and women’s divisions and an over-under on winning times. We have also learned that sports betting on marathons is allowed in Kansas, Oregon, and Wyoming. Draftkings’ request to the Mass. Gaming Commission was made less than two weeks before this year’s marathon, which is something that contributed to the reason why commissioners opposed the request.

“There are fewer greater events than the Boston Marathon and it’s nationally known, but in the Commonwealth, it’s very local and it underpins at local holiday and I’m going to respect this local organizations request to be included in the process that could potentially ever allow wagering on their event,” said commissioner Jordan Maynard.

“The Boston Marathon, in particular, what it means to this city and in particular on this year, 10 years out from the tragedy, I am disappointed, to say the least, that a local operator did not in fact do that. For me, this is not even a question that this shouldn’t be put into a catalogue at this point,” O’Brien noted.

Draftkings told us in a statement, in part:

“We respect the decision made by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and look forward to our continued work with them.”

