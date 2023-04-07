Getting Answers: gaming commission’s ruling on betting on Boston Marathon

Boston Athletic Association
Boston Athletic Association(MGN Online / Boston Marathon / Twitter)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after the Massachusetts Gaming Commission denied a request by Draftkings to allow gambling on the 2023 Boston Marathon.

“I move that the commission deny the request to amend the official catalogue of events and wagers to conclude the Boston Marathon as included in the commissioner’s packet and discussion,” said commissioner Eileen O’Brien.

“I vote yes, 4-0,” said Mass. Gaming Commissioner Chair Cathy Judd-Stein.

The Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 17 and according to the organizer of the event, the Boston Athletic Association, they were also against allowing wagers as well. In a statement that was read on their behalf during Thursday’s meeting, it stated, in part:

“...Our focus remains on creating the best event experience for our participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

Boston-based Draftkings was hoping to allow bets on the top 20 professional runners in the men’s and women’s divisions and an over-under on winning times. We have also learned that sports betting on marathons is allowed in Kansas, Oregon, and Wyoming. Draftkings’ request to the Mass. Gaming Commission was made less than two weeks before this year’s marathon, which is something that contributed to the reason why commissioners opposed the request.

“There are fewer greater events than the Boston Marathon and it’s nationally known, but in the Commonwealth, it’s very local and it underpins at local holiday and I’m going to respect this local organizations request to be included in the process that could potentially ever allow wagering on their event,” said commissioner Jordan Maynard.

“The Boston Marathon, in particular, what it means to this city and in particular on this year, 10 years out from the tragedy, I am disappointed, to say the least, that a local operator did not in fact do that. For me, this is not even a question that this shouldn’t be put into a catalogue at this point,” O’Brien noted.

Draftkings told us in a statement, in part:

“We respect the decision made by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and look forward to our continued work with them.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the...
UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police
The Springfield mayor’s office confirmed the Eastfield Mall will close its doors for good later...
Eastfield Mall officially closes this summer, tenants react
Officials: West Springfield Police conducts traffic stop, suspect flees
Officials: West Springfield Police conducts narcotics stop, suspect flees
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
ShotSpotter activated, 2 gunshot victims found on Fort Pleasant Avenue
Redevelopment plans are in full swing for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield as it will...
Getting Answers: redevelopment plans for the Eastfield Mall

Latest News

We know rising food costs are hurting some households, but it’s also affecting the restaurant...
Easter brunch prices on the rise amid higher food costs
Police lights generic.
Ludlow officer injured following slow speed pursuit
File Graphic
Agawam woman among first locally to receive new treatment for geographic atrophy
An Easter tradition meant long lines Friday at Bernat’s Polish Deli in Chicopee ahead of the...
Chicopee business busy as customers prepare for Easter weekend