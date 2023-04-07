Getting Answers: Springfield Police Department rebuttal to 2020 D.O.J. report

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department has mentioned issues with the scathing U.S. Department of Justice report in 2020, critical of the city’s narcotics unit. That report led the police department to come under a federal consent decree. But the city did offer a rebuttal that has remained secret until now.

The rebuttal argues that there are many errors and discrepancies in the report issued by the D.O.J. They outlined each error in the report, which is why they want to make the document accessible to the public.

In July of 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report that concluded officers in the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau engaged in a pattern of excessive force.

This report ultimately led to the department entering into a consent decree with the D.O.J., requiring many changes within the department.

In response to that report, the Springfield Police Department compiled their own findings, into a document called: “Rebuttal to the Department of Justice Investigation of the Springfield, Massachusetts Narcotics Bureau.”

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has been trying to get his hands on this 28-page document since it was completed in 2020. This week, he has made it available to the public.

The Springfield Police Department claimed the report by the D.O.J. consisted of multiple errors and discrepancies.

One of those discrepancies the police department highlighted, related to the case of Greg Bigda.

They said the D.O.J. report stated, “A Narcotics Bureau Sergeant was indicted for threatening juveniles in a 2016 incident.”

However, the rebuttal said the officer indicted was never a sergeant and that, “to mistake his rank and his role in this report is a fundamental error on the part of the authors.”

They also brought into question the statistics used by the D.O.J. in their report where it states:

“Narcotics Bureau officers made approximately 5500 arrests between 2013 and 2018. There were 84 prisoner injury files created by Narcotics Bureau officers between 2013 and 2019.″

The Springfield Police Department said the D.O.J.’s method of comparing a five-year period to a six-year period is concerning.

In the document, the Springfield Police Department said they wanted to release this rebuttal to the public, so they can make an informed decision about the police department, and said quote:

“Should the publication of the factual underpinnings of the D.O.J. report continue to be accepted by the public or utilized by others to attempt to dismantle this department, then this report likewise should be exposed to the public view.”

Prior to receiving the rebuttal, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni filed a lawsuit in U.S. District court, seeking to compel the D.O.J. to produce any documents they used as the basis of its findings.

He said the D.O.J. has not answered any of his request, but sent Western Mass News a statement regarding the rebuttal that reads quote:

“Our goal has always been to get the specifics of these serious allegations so that we can ensure the rights of accused persons are protected and fairness results from our work. If there are bad cops who are dishonest and not following the law, we want to know about it and make sure they do not stand as witnesses in our cases or affect the fairness of our criminal justice system.”

Western Mass News also asked Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to comment on the rebuttal.

“We are collaboratively working together, which has been noted by the D.O.J. and we continue to move our Springfield Police Department forward to have the best department, not only in the state but in the country,” said Mayor Sarno.

To read the full rebuttal document, we’re told it will be posted on the Hampden D. A’s website. CLICK HERE

We asked the U.S. Attorney’s office if they’d like to give a statement regarding the rebuttal, and they said they have no comment.

