GM Cruise recalls 300 robotaxis after crash involving bus

FILE - This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric...
FILE - This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco. Cruise says in government documents posted Friday, April 7, 2023, that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has recalled 300 robotaxis to update software after one of them rear-ended a municipal bus in San Francisco.

Cruise says in government documents posted Friday that the robotaxi inaccurately predicted how the bus would move as it pulled out of a bus stop on March 23. The “articulated” two-section bus slowed as it was leaving the stop and was hit by the self-driving vehicle.

Cruise characterized the crash as a fender-bender and said no one was hurt. The company says in documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it did the software update on March 25.

“Cruise determined that the collision was caused by an issue related to prediction of the unique movements of articulated vehicles in rare circumstances,” the company said in documents.

The company said no other crashes have happened due to the problem and that the same thing won’t happen again after the update. Cruise said it did the recall to be transparent and add to public understanding of the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the...
UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police
The Springfield mayor’s office confirmed the Eastfield Mall will close its doors for good later...
Eastfield Mall officially closes this summer, tenants react
Officials: West Springfield Police conducts traffic stop, suspect flees
Officials: West Springfield Police conducts narcotics stop, suspect flees
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
ShotSpotter activated, 2 gunshot victims found on Fort Pleasant Avenue
Officials are looking for the public’s help in locating an antelope that got loose from a local...
Officials looking for escaped antelope from Lupa Zoo

Latest News

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
FILE - In a June 20, 2014, file photo, the Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York with...
20 hurt when inmate sets fire at NYC’s Rikers Island jail
FILE - Runners approach the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in...
Regulators deny request to allow betting on Boston Marathon
Vinita Rampuria, front, and her husband Ashoke Rampuria, of Acton, Mass., sit for a photograph,...
Massachusetts weighs letting judges order mental health care
FILE - Actors Daisy Ridley, right and John Boyega pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
3 new ‘Star Wars’ movies coming, including Rey’s return