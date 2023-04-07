Holyoke Police investigating shooting near Essex and Newton Streets

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found not far from Holyoke Police headquarters.

Around 3:45 a.m. Friday, an officer was leaving the building when a person was heard yelling for help, according to Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty, adding that the person was found on Nick Cosmos Way and was being helped by a friend.

The person yelled out again and asked the officer for help because they had been shot. Police arrived and found the person suffering from a gunshot wound, provided first aid, and an ambulance was called to the scene. The victim is listed in stable condition.

An investigation uncovered that the shooting reportedly took place in the area of Essex Street and Newton Street.

Anyone with information is asked call the Holyoke Police criminal investigation bureau at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

