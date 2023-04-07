‘It was chaos’ Easthampton High student weighs in from inside the school committee meeting

EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easthampton school committee will reconvene on Monday, following the virtual chaos that unfolded Tuesday when the Zoom capacity maxed out at the start of the meeting.

After Tuesday’s meeting ended abruptly because of technical issues, the Easthampton school committee will try again on Monday night to continue their conversation about the district’s next superintendent.

“I don’t think it was a good representation of what should have happened,” said Diya Bhatia.

Diya Bhatia, a student at Easthampton High School and attended Tuesday’s virtual school committee meeting.

The purpose of the meeting: to talk about the district’s next superintendent following the board’s discission to rescind west Springfield interim superintendent Vito Perrone’s offer.

Perrone said the reversal came after he addressed two women on the school committee as ‘ladies,’ in an email a greeting they took as an insult.

Bhatia, along with hundreds of other community members joined Tuesday’s virtual school committee meeting hoping to voice their opinions on the decision. But the zoom meeting quickly hit capacity and the meeting abruptly ended.

The 11th grader shared with us what it was like inside the meeting:

“People were just kind of shouting out,” said Bhatia. “It was chaos to say the least. I think that the whole situation was handled on Zoom very poorly. People were upset that the meeting limit had been set and capped at 300 attendees.”

Now, the school committee has rescheduled the meeting for this coming Monday.

Bhatia, who said she will join the upcoming meeting, is hopeful it will spark a positive change including reinstating Perrone’s offer.

“I really hope the school board can admit mistakes were made and that the executive meeting should have been more transparent,” said Bhatia. “I really personally hope to see that dr. Perrone doesn’t get his offer rescinded and gets his contract back.”

Western Mass News obtained a copy of the Zoom meeting’s agenda, which laid out the order of events, including:

After the call to order, members of the public will be allowed to speak out for up to 90 minutes, with each speaker having up to 3 minutes to talk.



The third item on the agenda will involve ‘the superintendent candidate discussion and/or potential vote on a candidate to be the next superintendent.’



The meeting will then remain in open session, while ‘the chair contacts the candidate to offer the position subject to negotiations and or discuss the candidate’s response to the offer of employment subject to negotiations.’



Easthampton’s Mayor Nicole LaChappelle told us they are working hard to make sure these technical issues don’t happen again. The meeting is set for this coming Monday on Zoom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.