Local expert weighs in on internet safety after spicy gum TikTok challenge left several kids hospitalized

Several elementary school students in Orange were rushed to the hospital after chewing hot gum known for being part of a TikTok challenge.
By Olivia Hickey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
“It seems crazy to me that these challenges can be viewed interacted with any age child, all the need is internet access that’s all they need for access to social media,” said Dr. Kelley.

Pediatrician Dr. John Kelley shared his thoughts about kids using social media after several students at Dexter Park Elementary School in Orange had bad reactions to an extremely hot bubblegum, sending them to the hospital on Tuesday.

We’re told the gum, sold online through retailers like Amazon, measures in at 16 million Scoville units. Orange Fire officials told us this basically equals eating pepper spray. We learned the gum is part of a TikTok challenge that tasks chewers with blowing a bubble.

Local police departments have also posted warnings about the challenge.

The superintendent in Orange said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“It’s important for parents to be aware of what their children are doing and where they are on the Internet, I think that’s the bottom line,” said Dr. Kelley. “Kids aren’t able to make their choice sometimes they’re impulsive they want to do what their friends are doing they want to be part of the group and they don’t think from A to B to C to think what are the consequences of actions that I’m doing.”

So, what can parents do to protect their kids from dangerous online content?

Local tech expert Bob Gregory told Western Mass News it’s important for parents to be mindful of the content their kids see online.

“I think it’s really important to talk to them about the dangers of the different challenges on TikTok, that only with the other teenagers, but you know people, pretending to be who they’re not,” expressed Gregory.

Gregory shared his advice on how parents can keep their kids safe on TikTok.

“Well, TikTok, specifically he has a restrictive mode where it is password-protected to filter out what TikTok thinks is less than ideal content,” said Gregory. “There’s also a feature where you can link your TikTok account so you can see who’s messaging them, and who they’re following and just have much more control over what they’re doing in this developmental phase of their life.”

And check other social media apps as well.

“Look into who the different parental controls from Google and Apple they’re very robust they can set screen times what apps that can use how long they can use these apps, and even what they’re doing on the apps,” said Gregory.

