Local parishes hold living Stations of the Cross to mark Good Friday

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - St. Jerome Parish in Holyoke held a living Stations of the Cross Friday afternoon in honor of Good Friday.

Actors from the parish portrayed several characters like Jesus and Mary.

Bishop of the Springfield Diocese, William Byrne, said the living Stations of the Cross are held on Good Friday because it’s the day our Lord suffered and died on the cross. He added that these are living representations of what Jesus went through.

Over in Westfield, St. Mary’s Church also held a Stations of the Cross procession Friday afternoon.

The church said the Stations of the Cross call to mind the passion of Jesus and it’s a way to meditate upon Christ’s passion.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.