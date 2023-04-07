Ludlow officer injured following slow speed pursuit

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police officer in Ludlow was injured on Thursday during a low speed chase.

Just before 2 p.m., police received a call about an erratic driver in the East Miller Street area. They tiried to stop the truck, but the driver continued and led police on a slow speed chase, during which two cars were sideswiped and the car hitting a pole.

The driver eventually stopped on Main Street in Indian Orchard. Police said the driver, an adult man from Connecticut, was not coherent when they approached the car. Police then broke into a window, unlocked the door and cut his arm on the broken glass.

The driver did need medical help and was taken to the hospital. No one was seriously injured during the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.