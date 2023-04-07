Mass. State Police Unity Basketball League thrives in Chicopee

The Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball League kicked off on Thursday evening at the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Unity Basketball league is being run in partnership with Hampdens District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office.

The league allows for constructive interaction between police and young people, to share values in a fun and active environment.

Tom Sullivan, a Mass. State Police trooper, and the site manager for the basketball league said, “it’s a chance to build partnerships between law enforcement and the community and kind of build those beyond the basketball court.”

If anyone is interested in joining the basketball league, Sullivan said you can reach out to Mass. State Police.

