Officials investigating deadly fire on Donlee Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a deadly house fire on Donlee Street in Holyoke Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but much of the house was destroyed.

The Holyoke Fire Department, along with the state’s arson investigation unit and medical examiner office, were also on the scene.

“Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the porch. It was already in the house. They made a good effort to try and get into the building. We did have a report of somebody trapped inside. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get to the victim, so this was a fatal fire,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.

Rex added that two firefighters were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

