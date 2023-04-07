Some Eastfield Mall tenants concerned as redevelopment plans move forward

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Redevelopment plans are in full swing for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield and now, we’re getting answers as more than a dozen local tenants in the mall have to relocate as the mall prepares to close its doors in July.

“Everyone has to be out by July and that’s frightening for us,” said Crystal Mendoza, owner of A Blast from the Past, which is located in the mall.

Tenants in the Eastfield Mall in Springfield are speaking out following an update on redevelopment plans currently underway. Mendoza told Western Mass News what she is concerned about.

“They gave us until July to boot us out, but yet, we have no timeline of when we can get a little bit of money of assistance to help us find a place. I’ve been calling about 20 different places listed. They all want first, last, and security, so small businesses, how can we pay all that moving forward?” Mendoza asked.

Earlier this week, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the developer, Onyx Partners Limited, announced they will be covering the costs of rent and utilities for tenants until the mall closes in July.

“I feel like they think they are doing something huge by giving us three months of free rent when it would be great if the mall had customers and people didn’t think the mall was already closed,” Mendoza added.

The Western Mass. Economic Development Council is assisting with relocation efforts for the more than a dozen small businesses like Mendoza’s

“The mall is still open and operational, so we highly encourage everyone to go visit, support the small businesses there,” said Xiomara Delobato, vice president and chief of staff for the Western Mass. Economic Development Council.

Delobato told us they are in the early stages of relocation logistics for those businesses and details for funding are still being worked out.

“We were able to bring in tenant representatives who we’ve been partnering with Homes Logic, as well as Common Capitol and providing support and information about the technical assistance that will be provided to the tenants…they were given literal schedules on the different sites that the tenants are going to be looking for relocation,” Delobato noted.

We did reach out to the developer for comment on Friday, but have not heard back.

