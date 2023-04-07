South Hadley man pleads not guilty in the murder of his father, burning house down

The Wichita Co. Grand Jury has indicted a man charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault in...
The Wichita Co. Grand Jury has indicted a man charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with a deadly shooting at Studio E on August 26, 2018. (Source: RNN)((Source: RNN))
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Addie Patterson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley man pleaded not guilty in Hampshire Superior Court on charges alleging that he killed his father and tried to burn down his house.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, on September 9 of 2022, investigators allege that 35-year-old Craig Weise killed his father, 70-year-old David Weise, in their shared home on Lawn Street and attempted to set the house on fire.

South Hadley officers were called to the home for a well-being check where they found David Weise’s body and evidence of the recent burning of the property.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was from severe blunt force injuries and strangulation.

Craig Weise faced charges of murder and attempted arson of on Thursday in court.

Officials confirmed Weise was ordered to be held without bail after being arrested on allegedly striking Holyoke Police officers who were attempting to speak with him in regards to his father’s death.

The case was continued until July 18 for a pretrial hearing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the...
UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police
The Springfield mayor’s office confirmed the Eastfield Mall will close its doors for good later...
Eastfield Mall officially closes this summer, tenants react
A job offer has been rescinded for the next superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools, all...
Easthampton’s mayor addresses cancellation of school committee meeting
City officials said that the plant was a large contributor to covering the city’s water and...
Northampton water and sewer rates expected to go up after Coca-Cola plant closure
Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop

Latest News

The Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball League kicked off on Thursday evening at the...
Mass. State Police Unity Basketball League thrives in Chicopee
A banquet celebrating the Springfield International Charter School girls’ basketball state...
Springfield International Charter School banquet celebrates state championship win
The Easthampton school committee will reconvene on Monday, following the virtual chaos that...
‘It was chaos’ Easthampton High student weighs in from inside the school committee meeting
April is Autism Acceptance Month dedicated to respecting the rights and humanity of people with...
Chicopee Police Department spearheads Autism Awareness response program