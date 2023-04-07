South Hadley man pleads not guilty in the murder of his father, burning house down

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley man pleaded not guilty in Hampshire Superior Court on charges alleging that he killed his father and tried to burn down his house.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, on September 9 of 2022, investigators allege that 35-year-old Craig Weise killed his father, 70-year-old David Weise, in their shared home on Lawn Street and attempted to set the house on fire.

South Hadley officers were called to the home for a well-being check where they found David Weise’s body and evidence of the recent burning of the property.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was from severe blunt force injuries and strangulation.

Craig Weise faced charges of murder and attempted arson of on Thursday in court.

Officials confirmed Weise was ordered to be held without bail after being arrested on allegedly striking Holyoke Police officers who were attempting to speak with him in regards to his father’s death.

The case was continued until July 18 for a pretrial hearing.

