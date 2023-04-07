State releasing extra payments to some SNAP users

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is good news for those struggling to afford their groceries while on SNAP benefits, previously known as food stamps. The Healey-Driscoll Administration approved supplemental funds that went out to Bay State residents on Friday.

Big Y on Cooley Street in Springfield was crowded on Friday afternoon with shoppers walking around with full carts. Most of them were likely preparing for the Easter holiday on Sunday. It’s great timing for several Massachusetts households that received their first state funded extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - payment on Friday.

“It’s great that they’re getting those added benefits, especially during the holidays. It’s more important now than ever to provide for their families,” said Big Y store director Tricia Hay.

These payments come after Governor Maura Healey signed a supplemental budget of $130 million. The goal is to help offset the ending of extra SNAP benefits people received because of COVID-19, known as SNAP emergency allotments from the federal government. Those payments ended in February with people receiving their last checks in March. According to the state’s website, these payments will go out on April 7, May 2, and June 2, but not everyone will get the same amount.

Each payment will equal up to 40 percent of the difference between a household’s maximum benefit amount and their regular monthly benefit amount. The minimum amount is $38 a month. Hay told Western Mass News that they have a diverse clientele with many people utilizing EBT cards and she said there’s plenty of ways they can stretch those payments.

“We have bigy.com, the Big Y app, and there’s tons of myBig Y offers that are on there and available for our customers, coupons that are there, so they can load that right to their Big Y card and when they checkout, it just comes off automatically,” Hay explained.

The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance also released ways that you can increase your payments, if you’re struggling with the COVID-19 payments stopping.

