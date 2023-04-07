Suspect facing attempted murder charge following Holyoke shooting

Luis Rodriguez-Burgos
Luis Rodriguez-Burgos(Holyoke Police Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One suspect is under arrest after a shooting Thursday night in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers responded to the area of 898 Main Street around 5 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting victim. Shortly after they got to the scene, the description of a red Porsche was radioed out to officers.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The car was then seen on High Street and the driver, identified by police as 25-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Burgos of Holyoke, began a pursuit and traveled up Hampshire Street at a high rate of speed before crashing.

Rodriguez-Burgos allegedly got out of the car and ran from the scene. He was found a short time later hiding under a back porch and was placed under arrest.

Investigators seized a handgun that was reportedly equipped with a select fire switch and contained a loaded high-capacity magazine.

Rodriguez-Burgos is facing several charges including attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other motor vehicle and gun-related offenses.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

