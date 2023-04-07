Tory Verdi named next head coach of Pitt women’s basketball

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass Minutewomen will be looking for a new head coach after it was announced Friday that Tory Verdi is heading to Pitt.

The University of Pittsburgh said this morning that Verdi will be the next head coach for their women’s basketball program starting next season.

“This has been evident at each of his coaching stops, both collegiate and professional, during his 28-year career. I saw this firsthand when we worked together at Eastern Michigan, where his blueprint for success completely revitalized our program. Tory continued that exceptional work at Massachusetts, transforming a losing program into Atlantic 10 champions. He is a passionate teacher of the game and personally invested in his student-athletes,” said Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke in statement.

Verdi goes to Pitt after spending seven seasons at UMass where he led the Minutewomen to a 128 overall wins. This past season, the Minutewomen had the most wins in program history with 27 wins and the most consecutive Atlantic 10 conference wins in the program’s history with 14 wins. He also led the team to three consecutive Atlantic 10 Championship games and an automatic NCAA tournament birth in 2022 after winning the A-10 Tournament that year.

“From the first time I stepped on campus and in the [Petersen Events Center], I felt at home. It’s time to awake the sleeping giant. I know that we will win and win big. Together, we will move mountains. We will put a product on the floor that our community, city of Pittsburgh and state of Pennsylvania will be proud of. We belong. Change is coming,” Verdi said in a statement provided by Pitt.

On Friday, UMass Athletics took to social media to thank Verdi for his time in Amherst.

Verdi will be formally introduced as Pitt’s new head coach at a press conference on Friday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.