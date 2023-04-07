Town by Town: Latino business grants, Pride Parade announcement, Child Abuse Prevention Month flag raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Springfield, and Northampton.

The Latino Economic Development Corporation handed out three grants to Latino businesses that focus on growing in the food service business.

The grant distribution event today occurred at La Isla Restaurant on High Street in Holyoke.

La Isla restaurant received a $5,000 grant, That First Bite Tho food truck received $2,500 and La Pescaderia restaurant also received $2,500.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Humans Services Commissioner Helan Caulton-Harris made a special announcement about the 2023 Pride Parade in Springfield.

For the second year in a row, the parade will help to promote public health, safety, and care for Springfield’s LBTQ+ community.

Mayor Sarno revealed the parade will take place on Saturday, June 3.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County held a flag raising ceremony and Luminaria for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The flag raising took place at the Northampton Police Department on Center Street.

There was also a flag raising at the Hadley Town Hall.

