Town by Town: Latino business grants, Pride Parade announcement, Child Abuse Prevention Month flag raising

Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Springfield, and Northampton.
By Joe Chaisson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Kristin Burnell and Paris Dunford
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Springfield, and Northampton.

The Latino Economic Development Corporation handed out three grants to Latino businesses that focus on growing in the food service business.

The grant distribution event today occurred at La Isla Restaurant on High Street in Holyoke.

La Isla restaurant received a $5,000 grant, That First Bite Tho food truck received $2,500 and La Pescaderia restaurant also received $2,500.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Humans Services Commissioner Helan Caulton-Harris made a special announcement about the 2023 Pride Parade in Springfield.

For the second year in a row, the parade will help to promote public health, safety, and care for Springfield’s LBTQ+ community.

Mayor Sarno revealed the parade will take place on Saturday, June 3.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County held a flag raising ceremony and Luminaria for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The flag raising took place at the Northampton Police Department on Center Street.

There was also a flag raising at the Hadley Town Hall.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the...
UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police
The Springfield mayor’s office confirmed the Eastfield Mall will close its doors for good later...
Eastfield Mall officially closes this summer, tenants react
Redevelopment plans are in full swing for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield as it will...
Getting Answers: redevelopment plans for the Eastfield Mall
Officials: West Springfield Police conducts traffic stop, suspect flees
Officials: West Springfield Police conducts narcotics stop, suspect flees
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
ShotSpotter activated, 2 gunshot victims found on Fort Pleasant Avenue

Latest News

Several elementary school students in Orange were rushed to the hospital after chewing hot gum...
Local expert weighs in on internet safety after spicy gum TikTok challenge left several kids hospitalized
Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.
Police search Massachusetts marsh for missing child Harmony Montgomery
Crews responded to a deadly house fire on Donlee Street in Holyoke Friday afternoon.
Officials investigating deadly fire on Donlee Street in Holyoke
There is good news for those struggling to afford their groceries while on SNAP benefits,...
State releasing extra payments to some SNAP users