$10,000 reward offered for Florida teen murder suspect

Police in Florida announced a $10,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of a teen connected to the shooting deaths of three teens. (Credit: WKMG, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a third suspect wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of three teenagers in Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of 16-year-old Tahj Brewton, telling the community “we need your help.”

The reward is being offered by both the U.S. Marshals Service and the Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program.

Police say Brewton is wanted in connection with homicides in Marion County and anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers of Marion County.

On Friday, police announced the arrests of 17-year-old Le’Andrew Robinson and 12-year-old Christopher Atkins. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators believe that the victims and suspects were allegedly affiliated with criminal gangs and that the suspects turned on the victims at some point.

On March 30, 16-year-old Layla Silvernail was found on the side of the road and she later died in a hospital from her injuries.

The next morning, police say the body of a 17-year-old male who had been fatally shot was found on the side of a road. The name of the victim is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Last week, the body of Camille Quarles, 16, was found in Layla’s car. Her car was found partially submerged in a pond.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Amherst students gathered in front of the student union to launch a protest against the...
UMass Amherst students protest to abolish campus police
There is good news for those struggling to afford their groceries while on SNAP benefits,...
State releasing extra payments to some SNAP users
Redevelopment plans are in full swing for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield as it will...
Getting Answers: redevelopment plans for the Eastfield Mall
Crews responded to a deadly house fire on Donlee Street in Holyoke Friday afternoon.
Deadly Donlee St. house fire in Holyoke started in kitchen, authorities say
While President Biden has yet to formally announce he’s running for re-election, he will have...
Congressman Neal reacts to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign

Latest News

Chicopee students volunteering their weekends to clean veteran memorials
Northampton crews responded to a car crashing into St. Mary’s Cemetery on Saturday morning.
Holyoke man faces multiple charges after crashing into a cemetery
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
UConn parade, rally steps off Saturday morning
Police are looking for Tahj Brewton, 16, in connection to the shooting deaths of three Florida...
$10,000 reward offered for teen murder suspect