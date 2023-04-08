Chicopee students volunteering their weekends to clean veteran memorials

By Glenn Kittle and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Students from Chicopee Comprehensive High School paid respect to veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice by cleaning the city’s veterans memorial monuments on Saturday.

The Chicopee Comp Veterans’ Appreciation and Support Club got to work on their weekend to spruce up the city’s veterans’ monuments just Memorial Day.

Veteran and co-advisor of the club Alan Dion told Western Mass News that seeing students dedicate their Saturday to community service has been an emotional experience.

“It means a lot to me,” Dion said. “The students have taken their time. We are involved with ‘Wreaths Across America.’ We had a great group of kids then. To have them come out on a Saturday, take their own time, it’s kind of heartwarming to me.”

President of the Veterans Appreciation and Support Club Corryn Roth told Western Mass News that the clean-up effort also gives the club a learning experience as their advisors also give them more information on the conflicts each monument stands for.

“It’s really giving back to people that have served our country, that have given their rights for these monuments,” Roth said. “It’s good to see them cleaned because it’s hard when they fought for everything and it turns bad.”

Roth added that giving these monuments new life just before Memorial Day has grown her appreciation for the sacrifice members of our armed services make.

“Personally, it’s a good thing because I have family that is in the military and that have served in the military and it’s kind of just recognition to them,” she said.

